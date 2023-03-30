Opinion | To arrest or not to arrest?

Cyril Madlala

As if President Cyril Ramaphosa was not already snowed under an avalanche of delayed decisions, along comes South Africa’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit us with the rest of the leadership of our Brics’ partners in August.

We might be irritated that on a range of domestic issues Ramaphosa is painfully slow to make up his mind.

It could be the appointment of the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation or providing comprehensive answers about activities on his Phala Phala farm; he takes things in his stride while the rest of us agitate for prompt action.

But this time around, he certainly has my sympathy if he takes his time to venture one way or the other on the Putin visit.

The opposition Democratic Alliance wants South Africa to co-operate with the International Criminal Court and arrest Putin for his actions against children during his country’s conflict with Ukraine.

South Africa was hugely embarrassed in 2015 when it failed to arrest former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he was in the country to attend an African Union Summit.

The ICC had instituted criminal proceedings against him and South Africa had to execute the warrant for his arrest and surrender him to the court.

The ICC said that the host agreement for the African Union Summit did not provide immunity to heads of state attending the summit.

South Africa subsequently escaped further censure and was not referred to the Security Council of the United Nations as its own domestic courts had already ruled that the country had breached its obligations under its domestic legal framework.

There can therefore be no confusion about South Africa’s obligation under international law to arrest Putin should he come in August.

Of course, South Africa and other African states have complained bitterly about the perceived lack of even-handedness on the part of the ICC.

There is a perception that it is quick to act against leaders from certain regions of the world while turning a blind eye to gross violations of human rights by “super powers”.

There have even been calls for Africans to withdraw membership from the ICC and, in fact, Burundi did so when it was accused of committing crimes against humanity.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has assured Putin of his protection in South Africa, and lambasted the “hypocrisy” of the ICC, as if Putin would need protection from anyone around the globe.

Of course, the Russian leader might not even bother to attend physically in this age of virtual meetings and hybrid options.

But as the host, South Africa has an obligation to invite him and hope that he rescues Ramaphosa from his misery by excusing himself.

The potential tight corner would have several ramifications for our president, both as a domestic and international political player.

Restoring and respecting the rule of law in the country has been his mantra since he came to power.

He promised that there would be no room for gross violations, such as when South Africa became a haven for dubious characters posing as global investors such as the infamous Gupta brothers, or latter-day “messiahs” such as Shepherd Bushiri and Tim Omotoso.

Instead, we have Namibians crossing the border to help themselves to the president’s own U.S. dollars stashed under cushions.

Were Putin to call our bluff and arrive, what would Ramaphosa do, committed as he professes to be to the rule of law?

The Russians are very clear that it would be a declaration of war if we were to touch their president.

The global community has no illusions about Russia’s capability and willingness to unleash proper weapons of mass destruction on an enemy.

Poor Ramaphosa would have to make that call to arrest Putin and surrender him to the International Criminal Court.

The point is that it is easy for somebody far from the coalface to pronounce glibly about such grave matters of state.

To arrest or not to arrest somebody of Putin’s stature has implications beyond the narrow political point-scoring postures of the DA and the EFF.

For all his sins, former president Jacob Zuma was determined to enhance the global standing of Brics to promote peace, security, development and co-operation among the world’s leading emerging market economies (Brazil, Russia India, China and South Africa).

It is a realignment of the architecture of the super power arrangements and it positions Ramaphosa’s government as an influential player this side of the globe.

Brics members will be aware that not everybody in the world welcomes cohesion and solidarity in this partnership, and that any clumsy handling of the Putin affair could be that spanner in the works.

Calculating carefully as he always does, Ramaphosa will have to come up with a master stroke on this one. Such are the joys of being president.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.