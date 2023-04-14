Opinion | Who is the real Thabo Bester?

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! I hope this letter finds you as tough as a biltong stick and with the resilience of a cockroach surviving a nuclear apocalypse.

With everything happening in our country, it’s no wonder you’ve got a lot on your plate.

My leader, I’ve got a question that’s been gnawing at me like a persistent mosquito buzzing around my ear during Eskom load shedding.

Mr President, can the real Thabo Bester please stand up?

We thought we knew who he was. We thought he was dead, burned to a crisp in his cell.

But then we found out he had been living it up in a R12 million mansion in Hyde Park with his socialite doctor girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her children.

They were driving new Porsches, wearing the latest fashion and causing all sorts of mayhem in their rented properties.

It’s like we’re in the middle of a Hollywood blockbuster, with a convicted criminal faking his own death and escaping from prison, only to be found living the high life. It’s almost too outrageous to believe, like a tall tale spun by a raconteur in a dimly lit pub.

And here’s the thing, Mr President. Who is the real Thabo Bester? Is it the Facebook rapist and murderer who lured women to their doom, or is it the suave businessperson going by the name TK Nkwana and 10 other aliases?

Perhaps the #Tembisa 10 decuplets are genuine; just a thought.

It’s not just a matter of being as confused as a chameleon in a bag of Skittles.

The real issue at hand is the safety of our citizens.

How can we put our trust in a justice system that allows convicted criminals to pull off daring escapes and roam free like a chicken on the run?

It’s time to take the bull by the horns and ensure our justice system is strong enough to keep dangerous criminals locked up tighter than a jar of pickled fish.

Bester has been playing the ultimate game of cat and mouse, except in this case, he’s the cat, and the authorities are the poor, hapless mice.

He’s been pretending to be someone else, signing lease agreements from prison, and even running a media company from his jail cell.

But the game has come to an end, Mr President. Bester and his alleged girlfriend were captured in Tanzania at the weekend.

And the authorities have already brought them back to South Africa to stand trial.

But this is not just a matter of one man’s actions. Others must be held accountable as well.

Magudumana’s father and a former G4S employee have been arrested and charged with murder, and aiding and abetting a prisoner’s escape.

It’s time for accountability, my leader. The prison authorities, particularly the private jail operators G4S, have gone silent since the scandal emerged. Their appearance and presentation before the justice and correctional services portfolio committees this week was about as clear as mud, leaving everyone more puzzled than a Rubik’s Cube in a dark room.

We need answers, and we need them now. The people of South Africa deserve nothing less than a leader who can carry the world’s weight on their shoulders with the grace of a ballerina and the strength of a rhinoceros.

As the leader of our society and Africa’s oldest liberation movement, the ANC, you have the hopes and dreams of our people resting squarely on your shoulders. So come on, Matamela, lead us to a brighter future!

It’s not just about punishing criminals and preventing crime; it’s about addressing the root causes that lead to criminal behaviour in the first place.

We must tackle poverty, inequality, and social injustice head-on and work to build a more just and equitable society for all.

But that’s not all, we must also provide support and resources to those who need it most to help them escape the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

And let’s not forget about transparency, honesty, and accountability — these are the bedrock principles of any just society.

The future of our country depends on leaders who put the needs of the people first.

We cannot allow those who only care about their own interests to lead us astray like lost sheep.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to Mangaung Correctional Centre.”

