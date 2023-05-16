Our Viewpoint | ANC assessment of KZN leadership

By Witness Reporter

In pondering whether to disband its KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC), the ANC national leadership found itself caught between a rock and a hard place.

Led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC national working committee (NWC) at the weekend visited the party’s 11 regions as part of assessing ANC KZN structures.

While some of the ANC PEC weaknesses could only be established after an assessment similar to the one which the party’s NWC embarked on at the weekend, some of the flaws need no interrogation.

ALSO READ | Will the ANC disband its KZN leadership?

For example, it is a well-known fact that under the current ANC PEC, the party has been losing by-elections across the province.

It is also a fact that the KZN school nutrition crisis happened under the nose of the current ANC PEC.

Based on this alone, there cannot be any doubt that an objective assessment would lead to the disbandment the KZN PEC.

However, for the ANC NWC, disbanding the PEC under the prevailing political climate will be risky.

Next year’s general elections

With next year’s general elections approaching, the ANC NWC cannot ignore the disruptions a disbandment is likely to cause to the party’s election campaign.

Especially given that in the past, ANC leaders who got removed from their positions went on to collaborate with independent candidates and opposition parties to ensure the ruling party’s defeat in elections.

ALSO READ | Mbalula reads KZN MEC riot act

It is a well-known fact that the current KZN PEC backed Ramaphosa’s rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, during the build-up to last year’s ANC national conference.

There is a real danger that removing the KZN PEC at this point would create an impression that the Ramaphosa faction is out to punish those who did not support him during last year’s national conference.

All these issues will be at the top of the members of the NWC’s minds when considering whether to disband the KZN PEC.