Our viewpoint | Another Cogta MEC

A crucial portfolio, like that of the MEC of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, requires a person with grit and a dogged determination to get stuck into the mess that is the state of KwaZulu-Natal local government and start cleaning it up.

While it is good that a person of Sihle Zikakala’s experience gets bumped up to national government, it is sad that he leaves such a crucial post here.

Yet another MEC in less than a year strikes a blow to much-needed continuity at Cogta.

Once again staff must get used to a new leader and the MEC must learn the intricacies of a job which is fraught with Himalayan challenges.

While politicians come and go, local government particularly in KwaZulu-Natal is floundering.

President Cyril Ramaphosa summed up the crisis in municipalities in his January 8th statement for the ANC’s 111th anniversary, acknowledging that many are “failing to perform their basic functions such as delivery of potable water, regular waste collection and road maintenance, leading to the rapid deterioration of the quality of life of residents”.

“The collapse of many municipalities has had a devastating impact on citizens who must on a daily basis deal with sewage spills, water shortages, uncollected garbage, countless potholes, unmaintained cemeteries and inaccurate billing,” he said.

He could well have been speaking about Msunduzi.

Bongi Sithole-Moloi, the newly appointed MEC for Cogta, is well known in local politics.

As the former mayor of the uMgungundlovu district municipality (she left under a cloud in 2008 after the ANC itself cast a vote of no confidence against her), she does have intimate knowledge of how local government functions.

She must work tirelessly to ensure that councils in KZN up their game considerably.

Here’s hoping she pays special, close attention to Msunduzi and gives them the vast support they so badly need.