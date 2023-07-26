Our Viewpoint | Attacks on women

By Our Viewpoint

Yesterday’s Witness contained too many of the stories we wish we did not have to write.

It’s difficult to produce a newspaper when one knows that many readers will recoil in dismay when they read certain stories.

Yesterday, the sheer horror of violent crime spilled onto our pages like blood seeping into the soil.

In one instance, we wrote of a woman in the midlands who had boiling water poured over her by the people who robbed her.

We carried a late-breaking story of a woman who was found in our city with life-threatening injuries after she survived what medics believe was an attempted beheading.

We were told she recalls being kidnapped last Saturday by several men and being dragged into the bushes where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed several times before she was left for dead.

The men who carried out these violent, reprehensible acts can only be described as monsters.

Where is their empathy?

How do they live with the dreadfulness of their deeds?

And how can women’s mental health thrive when they know men like that are out there, among us all?

There is little hope that cruel crime against women will halt anytime soon.

There’s little hope that we will be able to stop worrying about our daughters and the women we love because men will have seen the light and start behaving in a reasonable manner.

It’s simplistic to ask why these men don’t have empathy, not only for women and children, but for other men too.

Similarly, the answer to the question of why they carry out such torture eludes us.

All we can hope for are speedy arrests and court cases which are well investigated, leading to lengthy sentences for these perpetrators.

Our thoughts are strongly with the two injured women and their families.