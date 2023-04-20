Our Viewpoint | Billing system issues

By Witness Reporter

Once again, confusion reigns over Msunduzi Municipality’s beleaguered billing system.

Residents were told that they would be billed on the 15th of this month to assist pensioners who are paid by the seventh of the month.

The logic was that by the 31st they may have inadequate funds left to pay the City.

In theory it seemed a good idea.

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) welcomed the introduction of the multiple billing cycle, even hailing it as a victory for residents.

Marrc also asked the City to run awareness campaigns to provide the correct information to all stakeholders.

ALSO READ| KZN government to fork out more to take care of Zulu king’s needs

The DA asked for a workshop to be held for councillors, as well as clear communication and consultation for communities.

The party also said there should be approval from a full council before implementation.

None of this was done.

Residents complaints

As a result, residents all over the city have complained bitterly that their bills are incorrectly inflated.

They are worried that if they pay them, they may not be able to buy food for the month.

They are also afraid they may be cut off if they do not pay the full amount because then they will be liable for the steep disconnection fee and will have the added stress of the administration involved.

Many were in a state of panic as they received their bills this week.

It is wholly unacceptable for the City to inflict such stress on residents.

This was entirely avoidable.

ALSO READ | Accountability is so rare in South Africa, it’s almost mythical

If it had prepared residents by taking time to educate people on the new system instead of rushing it through, leaving bewilderment in its wake, it would have paid dividends in terms of building faith and confidence in the municipality, both of which are frankly in short supply.

As Marrc and political parties try their best to placate anxious residents, the onus lies on the municipality to reverse quickly the damage it has done.