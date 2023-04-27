Our Viewpoint | Broken state departments

By Witness Reporter

South Africa has landed itself in a quagmire of brokenness involving state departments in all three spheres of government, state-owned entities and contracted-out state services because there is a lack of will to enforce consequences for poor performance and employee misconduct.

Yesterday we carried a story which epitomises this to a jaw-dropping level.

We reported that KwaZulu-Natal departments have only, according to the Public Service Commission, been able to recover a paltry R190 000 out of a massive R7,1 billion lost due to employee misconduct.

The commission found there was a reluctance on the part of the departments involved to recover the lost revenue.

Anyone reading that line would be forgiven for exclamations of astonishment at this.

It was also found that when information was given to the commission by whistle-blowers, and the commission tried to follow up on it, most of the department heads were unco-operative.

Then, when action was taken against those found guilty of financial misconduct, the consequences appeared to be light.

No one needs to be reminded that the R7,1 billion was lost from public funds, the money that our government is supposed to be using to improve the lives of all its citizens.

Today, we celebrate 29 years of democracy, but we’re being impacted by load shedding because of the debilitated state of Eskom.

State services are still recovering from the effects of rampant state capture which drained the country’s coffers.

The Post Office is in provisional liquidation and state bailouts are being administered to keep other ailing SOEs afloat.

There are virtually no state administered functions that do not need an injection of hard cash to improve their services to a level that South Africans need.

If the management of state functions do not take the measures needed to show their staff they are serious about consequence management, they must be replaced with those who will.

Cronyism must fall for the good of South Africa.