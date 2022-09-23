Our Viewpoint | Brookside, our phoenix

Janice Whitelaw

None of us living in this city who were old enough to register the events of July 2021 will ever forget the horror that engulfed us then.

Few of us were unaffected by the July unrest.

If we weren’t impacted directly by having the businesses, no matter how great or humble, we worked at or owned damaged and looted, we were extremely anxious about how it would all end.

We keenly felt the sense of profound isolation from law and order and were concerned about how we would ever fix everything so we could get back to the sense of normality we craved after Covid-19 decimated that which was our normal.

Yesterday, this comforting sense of normality was reinforced as Brookside Mall opened its doors again.

The torching of the mall was an enormous psychological blow to many of us in Pietermaritzburg.

It was a relatively new mall that was flourishing.

To see it burning so fiercely left us with feelings of despair.

It was a symbol of development, commerce and employment, and its loss was keenly felt by its patrons, employees and the city as a whole.

The images of it burning are still painful to look at, a terrible reminder of the chaos that prevailed.

But, like the proverbial phoenix that rose from the ashes, the mall is back.

It’s a triumphant, highly symbolic moment for us and there will be resounding applause from all of us watching.

The fact that those who own the mall did not abandon the area and take their trade elsewhere is a major vote of confidence in the city, endorsing it as an area where business can thrive.

The re-opening of Brookside Mall represents great hope.

Right now, hope is a rare word in an uneasy world.

Well done, Brookside. Well done.

We’re all rooting for your continued success.