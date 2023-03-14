Our Viewpoint | Campaign season

Witness Reporter

With President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official launch of the ANC’s 2024 general elections campaign at the weekend, the country’s citizens should brace themselves for a barrage of political parties’ promises.

Upon his arrival in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, Ramaphosa wasted no time in unsealing the box full of fresh ANC promises.

“Our serious problem is electricity, but as you have seen, I have appointed the minister of Electricity, and we are going to resolve that issue,” Ramaphosa told large crowds who had come out to hear him speak.

While it could be true that some of the promises made by Ramaphosa during his KZN tour will never see the light of day, the most important thing is that he made the promises.

Making electoral promises is critical for any political party wanting to contest elections.

For a political party such as the ANC, which has been in power since the advent of our democracy in 1994, there is, however, an additional burden of answering voter questions around previous performance.

In case some missed it, Ramaphosa has already pinned the blame for the ANC’s failure to deliver on previous promises, which include job creation, on the Covid-19 pandemic and the global recession.

Whether Ramaphosa’s explanation is compelling or not is another issue altogether.

The fact is that the ANC, just like any other political party, will always make fresh promises ahead of elections.

Elections the world over are a platform for both governing and opposition parties to make all sorts of sweeping promises, the bulk of which are often empty.

However, in digesting political parties’ promises, citizens should always heed the warning by the former first secretary of the Communist Party of the then Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, who said: “Politicians are the same all over.

They promise to build bridges even when there are no rivers.”

Let’s hope some election promises at least hold water.