Our Viewpoint | Celebration of milestone

By Our Viewpoint

As much as the tough economic times characterised by high food prices and sky-rocketing fuel costs have instilled a sense of hopelessness in citizens, there is still room for optimism and hope.

Three weeks ago, our Springbok rugby team made the country proud when it won the Rugby World Cup, becoming the first team in the world to win the cup four times.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Thieves steal Springbok jerseys, whiskey, laptops at SA Rugby offices

The Springboks’ win was followed by last week’s victory by soccer outfit Mamelodi Sundowns, who made the country proud when they won the African Football League Cup.

While there are some who cling to the contested view that except for entertainment, sport brings little value to society, at least they should accept that the Springboks’ and Mamelodi Sundowns’ victories lifted the spirits of citizens.

And even on the economic front there was a ray of light when figures released by Statistics SA showed that the country’s unemployment situation is improving.

According to the recent statistics released by Stats SA, the country’s unemployment rate decreased by 0,7% to 31,9% in the third quarter of the year.

While 31,9% is still a high number, particularly in light of the fact that countries such as the U.S. have an unemployment rate of less than four percent, the fact that there has been a decrease in SA’s unemployment rate is something which should be welcomed.

ALSO READ | No Rugby World Cup for Scottsville

On the power supply front, there have been improvements in Eskom’s electricity generation in recent months.

There is still a long way to go before the power grid stabilises, but the fact that power outages are now less frequent than they were three months ago is something which should be welcomed.

While it is true that on a number of fronts SA cannot be regarded as a successful country, we also need to acknowledge that success is not an event but a conglomeration of events.