Our Viewpoint | Child abuse horror

By Witness Reporter

It is sickening that one person can be found guilty of over 700 charges relating to the sexual abuse of children.

Gerhard Ackerman pleaded not guilty to 740 charges in the Gauteng High Court in January at the start of his trial.

His co-accused, once-respected advocate Paul Kennedy, played a vital role in the child sex ring that Ackerman, the kingpin, ran.

Kennedy committed suicide in February last year after he was arrested and charged alongside Ackerman.

There are too many cases in the news of men in positions of authority or held in high respect, abusing children who cannot stand up to them.

These men hide their activities well, and their child victims are often threatened into silence.

The trial, which has seen huge media attention, heard that Ackerman preyed on young boys, some of which came from disadvantaged families.

The charges against him include numerous counts of the possession of child pornography, creating child pornography and unlawfully importing or procuring child pornography.

While Ackerman awaits sentence later this year, those who Kennedy abused will not see justice done.

The effects of sexual abuse are felt by the victims long after the trial has ended and those found guilty hopefully jailed.

The abused are left to deal psychologically with the horror of what happened to them and live with the trauma of their ordeals for the rest of their lives.

The fact that there appears to be a market for child pornography, as evidenced by seeing this heinous issue crop up again and again in court cases locally, nationally and abroad, is a blight on humankind.

As technology advances, and cyber criminals find ever increasingly clever ways to circulate images below the radar, presumably most of it is hidden from authorities forever.