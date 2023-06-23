Our Viewpoint | Civic activism

By Our Viewpoint

It’s not news that residents of Pietermaritzburg live in a perpetual state of disillusionment with their municipality.

They have for years been held at arm’s length by an administration that has been widely criticised for being more focused on cronyism and keeping political alliances tight, than appointing the right people to get the job done.

Certain municipal managers, rather than help the state of the city, have only served to set the city back further.

While the politicians find various reasons for their inability to turn the capital city around, it is high time someone stood up and said, “Yes, we hold ourselves accountable for the current state of the city.”

Instead, excuse after excuse all too often follows a litany of empty promises.

This, as the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs sits on its hands and allows Msunduzi Municipality to continue to take its residents to the brink.

Repeated promises made about improvements are only as good as their implementation.

Where are the developments that will spark economic activity?

Where are the improvements we yearn for?

Where are the cranes in the sky?

But it is not all doom and gloom.

The rise of civic activism in Pietermaritzburg is heartening.

More and more we are realising that turning around the rot in the city will take a collective effort.

Every bit will help.

Hats off to Marcc.

Well done to Meda.

Thank you to KPCC. Carry on, carrying on, PCMB and DUCT.

Numerous ratepayers’ groups also work feverishly behind the scenes.

These and the acronyms stand collectively for those among us who will not give up.

And a resounding pat on the back to every resident and business that makes the effort to clean up outside their properties, fill in a pothole or two, or pick up litter as a matter of course.

We see you.