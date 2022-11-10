Our viewpoint | Climate crisis

Witness Reporter

Readers of this newspaper will know that we take news about climate change seriously.

As world leaders gather in Egypt for the Cop27 they are mulling over what measures we need to take now to help avert climate catastrophe in decades to come.

On Tuesday, the Cop27 presidency launched the Sharm El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda to rally global action around 30 adaptation outcomes to help achieve a more resilient world by 2030.

ALSO READ | ‘We fear the rain now,’ say flood survivors in KZN

This needs a collective action to adapt to the acute climate hazards facing vulnerable communities.

They estimate that 4 billion people living in the most climate vulnerable communities are at risk of rising climate hazards.

These include extreme heat, drought, flooding and extreme weather.

They warn that research indicates that nearly half the world’s population is at severe risk of climate change impacts by 2030.

That’s just eight years away.

In KwaZulu-Natal, we’ve been increasingly battered by weather extremes.

From flood waters to tennis-ball size hail, we’ve run the gambit of weather which has destroyed lives and livelihoods.

The Cop27 30 Adaptation Outcomes include installing smart, early warning systems for the most vulnerable.

Do we need any further evidence that we need these here than the devastating floods that ravaged KZN earlier this year, for which adequate warning was not given?

Climate change denialists will continue to stick their heads in the sand despite incontrovertible evidence by scientists that our planet is in deep trouble.

For those who get it, it’s easy to be downhearted when you diligently play your part in recycling the plastics in your home, for instance, but see the enormous amount of waste that accumulates on streets and in drains, only to be washed into our rivers in the next downpour.

Don’t be discouraged; every little bit helps.

Play your part, you climate heroes.

We salute you.