Our Viewpoint | Cost of vandalism

As the City bemoans the loss of millions of rands from vandalised electricity infrastructure, ways are being sought to stop the assault on this framework which is critical for the power supply we are all so reliant on.

We reported yesterday that a report to council by the infrastructure services portfolio committee has asked for approval to hire security guards to permanently guard Msunduzi’s electricity infrastructure.

The committee cited a vandalised substation which recently cost the City R2 million to fix.

The report highlighted that vandals are continually getting into the substations and tampering with the components that keep our lights on.

Load shedding provides the perfect opportunity for those who strip the substations for scrap metal or who break in to sleep there.

There are also those who know exactly what they’re doing.

What the report said, but didn’t need to, was that the municipality can ill-afford the constant repairs it must undertake to fix broken substations.

In fact, its exact words were: “The effect of these losses exacerbates the poor financial situation of the municipality and any improvement/reduction thereof will assist to improve the financial situation.”

It’s interesting though, that in the midst of crises of this magnitude that we can still find money to sponsor Royal AM.

The Prestbury/Blackridge area has been particularly hard hit with the Mayors Walk substation under siege from persistent vandalism on a weekly basis in recent months.

It’s not in dispute that our substations and infrastructure need protecting.

But will one guard per substation, during load shedding for example, be enough of a deterrent for those who are laying waste to our infrastructure?

As criminals decimate networks of copper, our railways, railings, maintenance access covers and more, how will government cope with this growing catastrophe which threatens the economy?