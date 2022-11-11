Our viewpoint | Disaster management

Janice Whitelaw

Natural disasters are out of our control, as the recent catastrophes that have befallen our province have proven.

What is in our control is our response.

better still, the efficiency with which we respond.

After all, is that not why every province has a whole department dedicated to disaster management?

It doesn’t bode well then, given the frequency of disasters we’ve lived through these past three years, to learn that KZN’s Disaster Management Centre is reportedly operating at 50% capacity, with 17 out of 35 posts being vacant.

Of these, 13 are listed as critical posts, as reported in a letter in Wednesday’s Witness.

It’s largely undisputed that climate change is wreaking havoc on our weather patterns.

The province has still not recovered fully from April’s disastrous floods, which occurred just a few months after December 2021’s heavy storm damaged infrastructure and resulted in a two-week power outage in Pietermaritzburg’s northern areas.

On Wednesday evening, the city experienced flash flooding that left roads and the N3 under water and some residents’ homes damaged.

Furthermore, Saturday and Sunday’s earth tremors, less than 24 hours apart, had many residents fearing something bigger may be on the way.

While climate experts and the Council of Geoscience quickly quelled those fears, and well, we’re still unshaken, it does beg the question, are the City and the province prepared for the big “what if” (or when)?

Knowing that, if April were to repeat itself, or July 2021, our disaster management centre is running on a 50% occupational deficit, doesn’t help to calm fears.

Our wettest season is approaching, under the cloud of climate change that appears to be multiplying destructive weather events by 10.

We take every storm warning issued by the South African Weather Service seriously.

Perhaps our provincial disaster department can do its part by making sure its posts are filled.

Because, as we all know, you never know when …