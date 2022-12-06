Our viewpoint | Exploiting young women

Janice Whitelaw

HIV and sexually transmitted infections are on the rise among women between 15 and 24 years of age.

This, according to KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, is mainly because of older men sexually exploiting young girls.

The MEC was speaking at the Health Department’s weekly multimedia programme, KZN Health chat, held near Umkomaas last Friday.

Simelane said that young people are encouraged to abstain from sex for as long as possible.

These older men are known as players, sugar daddies or blessers.

They start relationships with young girls in return for unprotected sex. In return, the girls get money, clothes, gifts, cellphones and whatever else they want from the blesser.

The young girls are vulnerable because of their financial situation and their age.

And because of this age difference and the lack of strong emotional ties between the blesser and the girls, they do not have much say in the relationship.

By the very nature of the unequal relationship, the girls are taken advantage of.

They have no standing in the relationship and end up losing their self-worth.

The blesser is free to have sexual relations with more than one girl, and in the process he could spread sexually transmitted diseases.

Such relationships should be condemned in the strongest terms.

Girls in high school or in their early twenties are just starting off in life and do not have much experience or wisdom.

Many also lack confidence and are insecure about themselves, so when a blesser comes their way and begins giving them attention and whatever they want, especially if their family does not have the means to provide these things, they often gravitate towards them.

The men on the other hand have careers and know what they want — a good time with a young girl.