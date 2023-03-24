Our viewpoint | Leading pupils astray

Witness Reporter

A story in yesterday’s Witness almost beggars belief in its brazen portrayal of truancy and adults leading pupils astray.

We wrote that playing out at the Northdale stadium precinct, there is a layer of social problems that many of us are blissfully unaware of.

Taxi drivers have been seen there fraternising with pupils who have bunked off from school.

They are allegedly drinking, smoking, taking drugs and engaging in sexual activities with teenagers who should be in class.

The taxis that park there between their ferrying jobs also clog up the road and residents have complained about the litter left in the area.

If the fact that adults are engaging in these illegal activities with pupils isn’t bad enough, the taxi drivers must be driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

It seems this is all going on in plain sight.

SA National Taxi Council

The SA National Taxi Council told us they are aware that drivers are drinking alcohol with pupils.

This is reprehensible and they owe it to the public to deal decisively with these drivers.

They also simply cannot continue to allow drivers who drink during the day to ferry passengers.

The department of education must intervene to help prevent the pupils from engaging in these activities.

They must be hauled back to school where they belong.

The police should raid the taxis and search them for illegal substances.

Anyone found intoxicated while in control of a vehicle there must be charged accordingly.

Lives at stake

Lives are literally at stake.

Pity the parents of these children who believe they are safe at school.

Pity the teachers who have to try to teach the pupils and keep them in class when there is, in their minds, so much more fun to be had with the taxi drivers.

Those dealing with maintaining law and order must look closely at what is unfolding around the Northdale Stadium.

And if it’s happening there, where else is it occurring?