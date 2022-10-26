Our viewpoint | Matric exams and load shedding

Janice Whitelaw

If the government can’t get its act together as far as the country’s power needs are concerned — and expects us to accept outages as a way of life — then it needs to adapt its way of conducting business.

This is especially true as the country’s matrics enter the annual National Senior Certificate final examinations from October 31 to December 7.

Given that the country is currently in stage three and four load shedding, it is not impossible that load shedding will be implemented during exams.

While load shedding not only obviously interrupts night-time studies as areas are blacked out, it also means that pupils using computers to study are impacted if they don’t have back-up power.

If that’s not enough, there are concerns for those who are writing IT and CAT (Computer Applications Technology) that schools may be load shed while the exams are underway.

Without electricity many schools’ computers won’t work.

As much as everyone wants an assurance from the MEC of education in KZN or the minister of education or the Eskom CEO, there are circumstances at play which none of them can control. In an ideal situation, each school would have a standby generator.

Like hospitals, schools are part of greater grids and cannot be isolated from load shedding.

The IFP recently asked the provincial government how many schools in KwaZulu-Natal are exempted from load shedding, how many have been provided with back-up generators and how many are without, or how many schools are being considered for solar power, and if there’s a budget for the procurement of back-up generators for schools.

These are answers we all want.

If we see the power to schools being cut during exams, it will be supremely unfair on the class of 2022.

It will also be yet another mark against this government’s poor performance record for its beleaguered citizens to lament.