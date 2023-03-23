Our viewpoint | Media freedom

Witness Reporter

The fight for media freedom isn’t just an industry battle. It is the responsibility of every person who is reading this.

That’s because the media exerts power in terms of providing knowledge to its users.

When opposing forces try to undermine this power for their own advantages, as an industry and a nation, we share a joint responsibility to safeguard the media whose job it is to keep every level of society and government accountable to our human rights and democracy.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Zuma vs Downer case resumes in Pietermaritzburg

While The Witness primarily fights this battle with the proverbial pen and paper, yesterday morning, we found ourselves on the other side of the picket line for a change.

We joined the South African National Editors’ Forum’s (Sanef) call to support News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, who we believe has been wrongly targeted by former president Jacob Zuma for simply doing her job.

Zuma’s private prosecution of Maughan

Zuma’s private prosecution of Maughan, regarding her reporting on his medical records during his trial, has been widely publicised and seen for what it is: a blatant attack on media freedom.

Members of the media from around the province came out in numbers to show support for Maughan, and by doing so, to stand up against the threat to our constitutional democracy.

It was profoundly humbling to see Lifeline’s Sinikiwe Biyela, members of Right2Know, and Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness and other citizens, take time out to add their voices to the issue.

ALSO READ | Sanef to picket outside Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday

Their presence emphasised that media freedom is everyone’s fight.

Attacks on Journalists

Recently, The Witness has reported on a worrying increase in attacks on journalists throughout the province.

It’s often not easy for journalists to carry out the important job of empowering citizens with knowledge that will enable them to enjoy their basic rights.

Any attempt to silence a journalist doing their work is an attempt to undermine the Constitution that governs our democracy.