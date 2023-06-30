Our Viewpoint | Moving the KZN legislature

By Our Viewpoint

There must be no illusions about the effects of a move of the provincial seat of government from Pietermaritzburg to Ulundi — it would effectively decimate the economy of Pietermaritzburg.

Calls by political parties to relocate the legislature to Ulundi must be fiercely objected to by all who live and work in the KZN midlands.

Yesterday we wrote that ActionSA, which is supported by the IFP, is running a campaign for the provincial government headquarters and the KZN Legislature to be moved back to Ulundi, which lost its capital status after the ANC regained control of the province from the IFP after the 2004 general election.

Our city relies on the massive spending power of those who work for the province here.

Our excellent schools educate their children and our malls, retail and entertainment sectors profit from their not insubstantial spending power.

Our municipality collects the revenue for services from the provincial departments here, as well as from the homes of their employees.

There are also, rightly or wrongly, plans to construct a R6 billion legislature and provincial government complex here, with economic benefits for labour and business.

The IFP has prevaricated on the issue of where the capital would be should it win a majority, either alone or in a coalition with other parties.

While we’ve quoted some IFP leaders saying they have no intention of relocating the capital, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa now says the IFP has “long held, and expressed, the view that the legislature should relocate to the state-of-the-art facility in Ulundi”.

Well, which is it?

The IFP must now lay its cards on the table and tell us once and for all where it plans to host the seat of provincial power should it be in a position to decide this next year.

This is a massive factor which voters in next year’s election want to know before they make their cross on the ballot paper.