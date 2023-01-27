Our viewpoint | Msunduzi audit regression

Janice Whitelaw

News that Msunduzi municipality has regressed in terms of its audit outcome, is a massive blow to trust levels as council tries to give residents assurances that it is working hard to redeem itself.

A city that cannot achieve a clean audit has failed in an important sphere of its operations.

What makes this a particularly bitter pill to swallow is the fact that Msunduzi has been under administration by the provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department for a protracted period.

What good is this doing, as services continue to crumble and residents see the decline of the City accelerating instead of halting or even reversing?

The point of an audit report is to play an oversight role which holds local government accountable.

This is imperative for public confidence in the organisation being audited.

The fact that the AG found that Msunduzi “is in a vulnerable financial position which may cast significant doubt on the municipality’s ability to continue as a going concern”, is devastating for the hopes of investment in this city.

The AG said that Msunduzi management failed to ensure that systems of internal control were adequately implemented and monitored to ensure compliance with key legislation in terms of strategic management, annual financial statements, expenditure management, revenue management, procurement and contract management, and consequence management.

Management also failed to review adequately the annual financial statements and annual performance report before submitting it for audit. Neither did they validate achievements against supporting documents.

This sends a clear message to ratepayers that this city holds little respect for the audit process.

It has essentially shown that the current structures at City hall in all these areas are not doing what they are being paid to do.

Are they unable or unwilling to fulfil their mandates?