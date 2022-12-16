Our viewpoint | Nasrec

Janice Whitelaw

For the next few days, many South Africans will be fixated on the national conference of the ANC in Johannesburg.

This is where the governing party will elect its leadership for the next five years.

Whatever the decisions made at the exclusive gathering of party loyalists, they will have a profound impact on the lives of all South Africans.

We should, therefore, care about the kind of leadership that will emerge.

The liberation movement has defined the legacy of its rule over us for almost three decades.

A project that started with Madiba’s firm commitment to a better life for all has been jettisoned and replaced by all that is wrong in our country today.

It was not meant to be like this.

It was not always like this. It cannot be meant to always be like this.

And so we should care about what happens at Nasrec in the coming days.

The economic policies that will be adopted, the vision for a desired future South Africa, as well as the entrenchment of the foundations of ours as a constitutional democracy, are all matters that have a direct bearing on our wellbeing as a nation.

History set the ANC on a mission to liberate the black majority from the yoke of segregationist repression.

It is a mission that was accomplished much to the joy of the global community that had, correctly, declared apartheid a crime against humanity.

The ANC membership that converges this week has largely betrayed the trust of many who believed in the morality of the struggle for freedom.

From the sidelines, we will watch and wonder if Madiba’s dream can still be realised.

Beyond the next few days, at least for the foreseeable future, the fate of our country is in the hands of the delegates at Nasrec.

They will reap the fruits of this conference when the rest of us go to the polls in 2024 to embrace more of the same ANC or opt for a fresh start.