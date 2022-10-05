Our viewpoint | New boss in town

Witness Reporter

There’s a new City boss in town.

Msunduzi municipality has welcomed Lulamile Mapholoba on board and judging by his comments in Tuesday’s newspaper, he’s confident he can do a decent job.

You’re in good hands, he told us.

Mapholoba has a titanic job ahead of him.

Besides fixing the city, one of his main tasks is to gain the trust of a ratepayer base that is, after years of abuse from the municipality in terms of poor service delivery, distrustful and jaded.

Mapholoba would be well-advised to consider the context of his place in the municipality when it comes to dealing with the public here.

He follows a series of municipal managers who have, with one exception perhaps, failed to shine.

They were all welcomed by various mayors as the answer to the City’s problems.

In many cases, they merely added to the tribulations we faced already.

Mapholoba must prioritise joining hands with business and industry in the city and recognise their importance for the continued existence of the municipality.

As big revenue pullers, both in terms of their services and rates and the magnetism they have in keeping employees here who in turn pay rates and use Msunduzi’s services, they must be afforded the assistance they deserve.

He must implement consequence management for all errant staff members on a meaningful level and increase customer-service levels and productivity.

Mapholoba must ensure that his management team is absolutely the best we can afford.

Crucially, he must maintain an open and honest relationship with the media so we can feed through to our readers the progress he achieves. He must also be honest about the failings of the municipality.

A good leader will study what made their predecessors either fail or excel, and take steps to emulate the best and avoid the errors made by the bad.

Good luck, Mr Mapholoba.