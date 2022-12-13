Our viewpoint | On the road

Janice Whitelaw

With a steady influx of traffic expected in our province in coming days despite the many e-coli compromised beaches and the high cost of fuel KwaZulu-Natal residents will be well advised to drive extra carefully when using main arterial roads.

Schools break up on December 15 and with December 16 being a public holiday, many people will be starting their annual trek to the coast this weekend.

As an ongoing result of a decayed rail system which has all but collapsed, the volume of trucks on our roads remains high all year round.

But, as the demand for goods swells with the festive season shopping frenzy now on us, the volume of trucks ferrying goods to retailers increases considerably.

When the holidaymakers hit the roads as well, highways become treacherous.

Driver behaviour declines steadily as resources for visible policing are eroded resulting in reckless driving, higher speeds and intoxicated drivers.

Another worry is vehicles that are not properly maintained, especially when it comes to trucks with worn tyres, failing brakes and unsafe loads.

A drive on the highways will alert drivers to the uncomfortable fact that too many truck drivers are not adhering to the speed limits stamped on the back of their vehicles.

For instance, where a truck is rated to travel at 80 km per hour only, they can often be seen overtaking a car that is travelling at 100 km per hour.

If you are holidaying by car this year, make it your duty to adhere to the speed limit, keep a safe following distance, have frequent rests and make sure everyone is buckled in.

As drivers we cannot control the behaviour of others, but we must do all we can to ensure we pose no danger to ourselves and other road users.

It’s no less than our moral obligation.