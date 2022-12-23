Our viewpoint | Our very own Grinch

Janice Whitelaw

The Eskom-Msunduzi load-reduction saga is starting to feel a bit too like déjà vu — last year’s Christmas period saw parts of the city left in darkness that lasted two weeks.

What are the chances that at exactly the same time a year later, a few days before Christmas, the city is plunged into confusion over the darkness, again.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi mayor explains power issues

This time not by storm damage, sabotage or even Eskom’s load shedding, but allegedly by municipal debt that, reportedly, has made Msunduzi a candidate for extra load reduction.

This is starting to feel like Msunduzi’s annual Christmas present.

Or is darkness our Grinch?

This on top of all the other factors threatening a bleak holiday period, let’s count: the cost of living exacerbated by the demands the season places on people’s budgets.

The rise in crime as criminals feed their festivities by hook or by crook.

The roads that make us hold our breath and say a prayer when we set out on a journey, which this week turned to tragedy for a Northdale family with the loss of two mothers.

Don’t forget Durban’s sewage crisis tarnishing the coast’s main attraction, with many beaches out of bounds due to the high E. coli levels and calls mounting for all beaches to be closed.

We can only hope for light at the one weekend of the year when we yearn for some holiday glow.

But as we well know, our power crisis is one of the many variables we cannot control.

If you find yourself surrounded by friends and family this weekend, lights or no lights, bask in the glow of love and companionship.

Perhaps all these “Grinch” stunts can help us gain another perspective, stripped of all the materialism that often shadows the Christmas period.

At the heart of it, Christmas should be about community, something no Grinch should be allowed to kill.