Our viewpoint | Phala Phala vote

As much as the ANC claims to be a democratic organisation, it is hard to imagine that there could be no consequences for those who went against the party line on Wednesday to vote for the adoption of the independent panel’s investigation into the dollar sofa-stuffing episode at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Supra Mahumapelo, the previous deputy mayor of Msunduzi Mervyn Dirks and Mosebenzi Zwane had hopes there would be more support for their crusade to side with opposition parties to adopt the report.

If their feat was successful, it would have embarrassed the president and delivered a stinging blow to his supporters’ hopes for another term for him.

As it played out, it was a tour de farce rather than a tour de force.

With it failing spectacularly they stood out like sore thumbs, their images now diminished within large swathes of the ANC ranks.

While the vote represented a delineation between Ramaphosa’s main detractors and those who supported the party line, of course some who may have wanted to side with the RET faction could have been too cowed to voice that support in plain sight.

So 214 MPs voted against the adoption of the report, 148 voted for it and two MPs abstained.

While Ramaphosa averted the impeachment vote, he must still survive a daunting weekend at the ANC’s national conference.

It will be interesting to see the reception that the ANC dissidents who openly voted “yes” on Wednesday will get there.

While the fact that it was not a secret ballot may well have masked other potential anti-Ramaphosa sentiment, there is a strong feeling that the president, compromised by Phala Phala or not, will prevail this weekend.

But, SA politics has produced some gasp-worthy moments this year, so it’s clear nothing is as predictable as it seems.