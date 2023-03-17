Our Viewpoint | Pietermaritzburg airport

Witness Reporter

Reopening the Pietermaritzburg Airport coffee shop is the first step of many needed to boost the city’s gateway to tourism and business opportunities.

The Witness has previously reported on the deterioration of the city’s airport and the negative impact this has on visitors’ first impression of the City of Choice.

After previously reported accounts where travellers could not even purchase water after a long flight, over and above being met with gaping holes in the ceiling, among other things, we hope Wednesday’s oversight visit to the airport conducted by Msunduzi’s finance portfolio committee will solidify plans to address the issues.

As reported in yesterday’s Witness, it is encouraging to learn that steps are being implemented to improve operations at the airport.

According to the airport’s acting manager Akhona Ngcobo, the aviation industry is impressed with the airport’s progress, which includes closing all critical audit findings and becoming more involved in the operations of the airport.

Revamping Pietermaritzburg airport means, as Ngcobo alluded to, attending to the niggling issues that are keeping it from functioning at a satisfactory level.

Before one can even think of attracting bigger airlines and extending routes to the likes of Cape Town, the airport needs to be operating at a level that attracts local tourists and visitors.

Let’s get the basics right first, is Ngcobo’s focus, which is desperately overdue.

Of concern is the fact that the airport is terribly understaffed, with only interns and no experienced personnel.

Added to that, Ngcobo said there are only three general workers to clean the entire facility.

These need to be attended to in order for the airport to achieve its objective of getting the facility back on track to a satisfactory level —one that offers a pleasant preview to Pietermaritzburg.