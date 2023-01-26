Our viewpoint | Police breaking the law

Janice Whitelaw

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s commitment to ensuring police members are kept in check, is a welcome response to a Newcastle sergeant’s lawless road behaviour that went viral this week.

Unfortunately, the SAPS’ strained efforts to keep crime in check fall constantly under scrutiny and criticism.

More unfortunate is that sometimes, to quote Mkhwanazi from yesterday’s Witness, it is the behaviour of SAPS members that “reverses all the gains that hard-working police officers have attained in restoring people’s trust in the police”.

When police are caught disrespecting the law they are entrusted to uphold, it does not bode well for society regarding the uncontrollable lawlessness that abounds on the ground.

The more SAPS officers disrespect the law, the more citizens will disrespect the SAPS.

Also in yesterday’s paper was the story of a Bishopstowe police officer facing charges of murder and attempted robbery for killing his friend and partner in two separate incidents.

Incidents like this, where police make the news for the wrong reasons, are too frequent.

By the nature of the job, police officers are held to a high moral standard.

They should be the example others emulate. It is not enough for SAPS spokespeople and commissioners to continue to urge residents to “report”, and work with police in efforts to fight crime.

We hear all too often of bribery and collusion occurring in our local precincts, and residents saying they don’t trust SAPS members enough to report crimes.

The SAPS has a responsibility to ensure its officers meet residents half way by upholding themselves to zero-tolerance of any lawlessness.

We hope Mkhwanazi sticks to his promise to take strong disciplinary action that sets an example to any members who may be “deluded” in thinking “police internal disciplinary actions have gone soft”.

We’d all like to see errant SAPS members facing both internal censure and legal sanction.