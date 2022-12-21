Our viewpoint | Political stability

Janice Whitelaw

The news of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election at the helm of the African National Congress has, understandably, been welcomed by the business and investor community.

For the immediate future at least, there is some certainty about the country’s economic policies and level-headedness of the person in charge.

Clearly averse to impulsive decision-making, Ramaphosa’s continued leadership means that even the international community can relax in the knowledge that there is political stability in the country.

That does not mean that overnight the critical challenges we face will disappear.

Load shedding is crippling our economy and we dread the prospect of a festive season in darkness.

We dare not forget that even before he became deputy president of the ANC and the country, it was Ramaphosa who was assigned the task to resolve the problems with our state-owned enterprises, Eskom among them.

That should, however, not detract from the work that Ramaphosa has initiated.

The wheels of the criminal justice system may have taken a while to start turning, but we are now starting to reap the fruits of better resourced crime-combating agencies such as the police, the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit. Billions of rands stolen in the days of state capture are being recovered and paid back to the national fiscus.

These commendable strides have been made despite fierce resistance from those used to plundering the public purse at will, some in the higher echelons of power within the ANC that Ramaphosa leads.

For the past five years, he knew that he could not bank on every comrade around him to support his efforts.

We can only hope his victory at this conference will embolden him to forge ahead with his renewal project, with the assurance that around him are people who had his back when the Phala Phala debacle threatened to bury him politically. Stability around him is good news for investors and the country.