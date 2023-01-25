Our viewpoint | Ramaphosa focuses on local govt

Janice Whitelaw

President Cyril Ramaphosa had it bang on the money when he told ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday that they will have to work harder if they want to woo voters in the next elections.

Ramaphosa said that South Africans need convincing that the party represents them and their needs.

He stressed that a lack of water and electricity will be game changers as elections approach, and that he was saddened when he heard of people in municipalities saying there was no water.

It seems trite to point out that these matters should not only get the focus of politicians when elections are on the horizon.

This newspaper has carried many, many reports of the massive water crisis in uMgungundlovu where people have no water for months at a time, over years.

It will be interesting to see if Ramaphosa’s call to action yields any results this time.

He rightly pointed out that growing the economy, creating jobs and meeting people’s needs are the responsibilities of local government.

One wonders if there were any council leaders squirming as he raised these points.

Did any of them wonder if they were the reason he said he’d be prepared to come and work in KwaZulu-Natal?

And was this a gentle way of saying that they need better supervision?

His gentle words that they should be prepared to work with greater focus and action, could be interpreted as a kick up the proverbial and him sending the message: start doing the job you were put there to do.

Perhaps it is time for a rethink and reset in terms of the supervision of council leaders.

If the state of many KZN municipalities are anything to go by, it’s clear they need a lot of help, at the very least.