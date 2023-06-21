Our Viewpoint | Residents go to the Public Protector

By Our Viewpoint

Applause must go to the ratepayers’ associations that have sought the help of the Public Protector to assist in sorting out the mess that is the City’s ongoing billing fiasco.

The Chase Valley Corridors Civic Association, the Eastwood residents’ and ratepayers’ association and northern areas residents’ and ratepayers’ associations wrote to the Public Protector to protest issues around the recent change in Msunduzi’s billing cycle.

The City has been inundated with people wanting assistance to make sense of their bills, and in the absence of sound answers, the residents were left with no choice but to take the matter further.

Municipalities are not entitled to abuse their residents.

Neither can they confuse their rates and services payers to the point where it creates anxiety when residents are told they need to pay extra in a one-month period.

Many people will have had to forego other important costs to pay Msunduzi when the change in the billing cycle was enforced.

Public protector’s office

In case anyone needs a reminder, the Public Protector’s office seeks to strengthen constitutional democracy “by investigating, rectifying and redressing any improper or prejudicial conduct in state affairs and resolving related disputes through mediation, conciliation, negotiation and other measures to ensure fair, responsive and accountable public sector decision-making and service delivery”.

The Public Protector aims for “prompt remedial action” and the “promotion of good governance in the conduct of all state affairs”.

Msunduzi

Residents feel that they are ignored by Msunduzi, abandoned when they ask for help, but must cough up when the City barks orders at them.

It’s an abusive relationship and intervention is required.

The Public Protector must apply its mind to the submission and decide if what the City has done is indeed fair and proper.

Ask any resident here, and they will no doubt have much to say on the matter.