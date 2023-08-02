Our viewpoint | SA women’s national

By Siyabonga Sikhakhane

South Africans have been fixed to their television screens over the past week for the matches featuring the national women’s football and netball teams in their respective World Cup challenges.

Extensive media coverage of the tournaments being played Down Under and in Cape Town, respectively, has accompanied the public’s great interest, boosting the notion of 2023 being a really “pink year” in South African sport. The Banyana Banyana footballers and Proteas netballers will have been chuffed at that development, no doubt.

ALSO READ: Premier’s Cup: KZN teams gear up

However, both teams face critical matches thousands of kilometres apart today and the nation will be hoping that they put their best foot forward, as it were, to increase their chances of advancing to the next phase of their respective competitions.

Coach Desiree Ellis’ Banyana Banyana encounter Italy in their last group match of the Fifa Women’s World Cup at 9 am in Wellington, New Zealand, and have to win the match if they don’t wish to go home earlier than expected.

Appropriately, Ellis has called on her players to leave nothing on the field of play.

Similarly, captain Bongi Msomi’s Proteas netball women have shown great conviction in their World Cup at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

They, too, have faced stiff competition in winning three games and losing one so far. And it does not get any easier for them either, because they play one of the tournament favorites in the form of New Zealand at 6 pm tonight and need to pull off an upset to increase their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

They went down to Jamaica last Sunday in their only defeat, but despite the subsequent injury-enforced withdrawal of goal shooter Lenize Potgieter, they bounced back with another win on Monday night.

Today, through their television sets, South Africans are bound to “push forward” Ellis’ football team and Msomi’s netball side.