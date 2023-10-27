Our viewpoint | Stealing Road graders

By Our Viewpoint

The brazenness of criminals knows no bounds, as the latest crime trend reported on yesterday’s front page suggests.

The increase in heavy-duty road grader theft beggars belief at the audacity of these criminals to attempt to steal gigantic, bright yellow graders.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson told The Witness that in the latest incident last Sunday, with three graders being reported stolen in the past month, a Caterpillar grader was stolen from the side of the road in Umlazi, where it was being used for road construction.

Nathanson said the criminals, not deterred by CCTV cameras or tracking devices, have got their hands on scanners that help them locate the tracking devices on the vehicles so that they can remove them.

They then transport the graders on low-trucks with no registration numbers so that they cannot be traced.

More alarming is that according to Nathanson, the criminals secure buyers for these graders before they are even stolen.

One doesn’t have to cast their mind too far back to imagine what other illegal trades and organised crime syndicates these stolen graders are being used for.

If heavy-duty graders are not immune to organised criminals, and nor are trucks filled with R3 million worth of sugar, or tins of Lucky Star fish, which were hijacked in the latest incidents that were reported this week, what is next?

Can our already strained crime intelligence organs keep up with the sophistication of these criminals that bypass all existing elements of security to protect valuable goods?

As Nathanson suggested, security guards are the next-best solution to withstanding this latest modus operandi, but at what cost and what risk?

Crime syndicates are increasingly more dangerous, better armed and willing to use brute force to get what they want.