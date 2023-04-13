Our Viewpoint | Storm damage

By Witness Reporter

One year since the devastating floods of April 2022, the affected areas around Durban still bear the deep scars of the torrential rain brought by storm Issa.

Some 459 people died. Damage from the floods ran to over R17 billion.

Tragically, the effects of the aftermath are still being felt.

This past Easter weekend, teacher Noxolo Khumalo (26) was killed when her car plunged into a crevice caused by a washaway on a road that was not closed to traffic.

Study by Wits University

A study released this week by Wits University has revealed that the floods were the most catastrophic natural disaster yet recorded in KZN in collective terms of lives lost, homes and infrastructure damaged and destroyed and economic impact.

Professor Stefan Grab from Wits University and his colleague Professor David Nash said that the KZN coastal zone, including the greater Durban area and South Coast, received more than 300 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

This left over 4 000 homes destroyed, 40 000 people homeless, and 45 000 people temporarily unemployed.

They deliver a sober warning that “with regards flood disasters —history is repeating itself”.

The professors advise that South Africa needs to prepare itself for bigger rainfall events in all South African cities and towns, not only in coastal areas.

We must get our infrastructure, especially drainage systems, in order. It is urgent that we better prepare ourselves for the heavy rainfall and flood events that are guaranteed to come in times ahead.”

Climate change will see more frequent severe weather events accosting our shores.

Will our local authorities be ready?

Can they assure residents that storm-water drains are clear and in a good working order?

Do we have sufficient disaster management staff to respond in such crises?

Is there funding available to speedily repair infrastructure when it’s damaged?

Do you have faith in your municipality that they can manage, not if, but when the floods occur?