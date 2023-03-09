Our viewpoint | Strike action

Janice Whitelaw

The way the Nehawu strike is being carried out needs to come to an end immediately.

Since the beginning of the week, patients have been turned away from public hospitals and clinics.

Some of them are critically ill and need immediate medical attention, while others are there to collect their life-saving medication.

Patients with chronic conditions such as diabetics usually collect their medication monthly from clinics and hospitals.

Delayed access to medication could lead to them having to be hospitalised.

Strike also affects ambulances

The strike has also made it difficult for ambulances to render their services to needy patients.

Roads to hospitals and clinics being blocked by striking workers also prevents other workers, who may want to go to work, from doing so.

The public are also unable to access their loved ones who are effectively being held hostage in hospital.

Some patients may be in the final stages of their lives, and their families long to spend time with them, providing comfort and care.

They are being deprived of doing so.

It is ironic that health-care workers, who dedicate their lives to saving and caring for others, are now putting the lives of their patients at risk.

There needs to be a balance between workers’ right to strike and the need to protect public health.

It is crucial to find ways to ensure that patients receive the care they need during the strike to minimise the negative impact on their health and wellbeing.

Interdicts

Two interdicts stopping the strike have been granted. Nehawu believes that since it has appealed, it can continue striking.

The fact that the police are not arresting anyone, in light of the interdicts, is evidence that there are profound problems within our justice system.

Does it now mean that the courts can’t do anything to stop strikes?