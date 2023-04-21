Our Viewpoint | Sudan Conflict

By Witness Reporter

The situation in Sudan is cause for global humanitarian concern as tensions between army commander (and de facto national leader) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, general of the Rapid Support Forces, have escalated into full blown battles on the streets of Khartoum.

The people of Sudan are no strangers to turbulent times.

ALSO READ | Japan to evacuate its citizens from Sudan

Historically, they’ve suffered through years of conflict both before and after the country was declared an independent state in 1956.

Omar-al Bashir’s 30-year-long military dictatorship saw citizens suffer human rights abuses and even ethnic genocide.

Fast forward to the current power struggle between the military leaders al-Burhan and Daglo.

Organisations that have concerns

The World Health Organisation, the Red Cross, United Nations and others have expressed great concern for the welfare of residents of Khartoum and other battle-ground cities who have been confined to their homes without food, water or electricity as explosions and gunshots sound.

Yesterday, AFP reported that explosions and gunfire continued to be heard in the capital as fighting showed no signs of abating.

AFP quoted a person as saying a fighting hot spot in Khartoum “reeked of death”.

ALSO READ | Coups, pyramids and chewing gum: five things about Sudan

Medics warn of catastrophic situations with health care as hospitals have been hit.

As embassies scramble to evacuate citizens of their respective countries, many seek a window of hope in the form of a ceasefire.

But brokered ceasefires that initially fostered hope that residents would be able to seek food and medical assistance, and those who could leave their homes for safer places would be able to, have not been upheld and the guns continue to blaze.

ALSO READ | Almost 200 dead, 1,800 wounded in Sudan battles – UN

A UN document titled simply the “Do’s and Don’ts: Ceasefire Arrangements”, says: “A ceasefire, unlike war is not something one side should try to win

It is a collaborative project. Unilateralism, and triumphalism, are corrosive of the energy and will that drives a successful ceasefire.”

You’d think an army commander and a general would know this.