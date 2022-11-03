Our Viewpoint | The N3 death trap

Neo Tsuinyane

How many more people must die before the government fixes the death trap that our national roads have become?

Deadly crashes have been dominating our news reporting — hardly a week goes by that we are spared from covering the carnage of another N3 truck crash.

The N3’s death toll keeps rising like a deadly wave showing no signs of breaking. It towers over the crescendo of helpless voices pleading with government for a solution.

This week, again, our roads took another seven lives. We’re waging a war with our roads and commuters are going unarmed into battle with lawless truck drivers and government officials, who are slow to the solution party, but arrive on time to the fatal accident scenes to offer condolences to grieving families.

Tuesday’s horrific Mariannhill crash tore apart a prominent KZN politician’s family.

Perhaps this tragedy will get the issue extra air time before another cross appears on the side of the highway.

It’s not far-fetched to imagine that the next trip down Town Hill could be your last. This is how we live now.

Pietermaritzburg residents are becoming more and more apprehensive about travelling to Durban — what used to be an easy hour away to the buzz of hip happenings by the sea has now become a traffic-congested journey, riddled with delays and danger along the way.

The same goes for the Midlands, which too attracts a lot of Durban visitors at weekends. But now, with all the truck drama dominating the N3, will tourism be the next name on the N3’s death toll?



Yes, the freight industry keeps the country’s wheels turning, but local tourism is one of the bedrocks of our local economy. If we can’t ensure the roads are safe for local residents how are we going to attract tourists to our precious corner this festive season?

We would have to ensure KZN’s tourism is worth the travel risks; while we continue to question if its worth risking our lives using the N3 on our daily commute.