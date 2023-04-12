Our Viewpoint | N3 Crash

By Witness Reporter

The N3 has once again proven why locals describe it as notorious and deadly.

As the Easter weekend drew to a close, the multi-vehicle pile up on the infamous stretch of highway in misty, rainy, busy conditions on Monday night was too familiar a scenario for those of us who know the chaos and tragedy that unfolds there on a regular basis.

This time, the roadworks were not to blame for the five deaths and 78 patients that were ferried to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

ALSO READ | N3 reopens following pile-up accident involving 41 vehicles

Around 50 vehicles – both cars and heavy duty trucks – were part of the chain reaction smash that lead to wreckage strewn over a wide area shutting down the main N3 route.

One of the most worrying aspects that regular users of the hill observe is a flagrant disregard for speed restrictions there and a devil may care attitude among drivers who do not realise the inherent dangers of the hill.

Road signs warning speedsters to slow down are clearly no deterrent to their death defying behaviour.

ALSO READ | Communities rally together to assist those stranded after tragic N3 pile-up

Sirens wailing for hours on end have become a regular feature for those who live around the area.

As usual, the city’s emergency services were the heroes of the day as they worked tirelessly in very difficult conditions to extricate and treat the injured, investigate the crash and then clear the road.

None of these tasks were easy to do.

ALSO READ | Four dead in separate accidents in Pietermaritzburg

This time, there was also an army of community volunteers and faith groups who stepped up to feed the emergency workers and those involved in the crash, providing water and hot beverages, making piles of sandwiches and food, and organising accommodation for travellers who were stranded, to have a safe place to lay their heads overnight.

A hearty congratulations to the community of Pietermaritzburg who banded together to help. As one of the emergency workers told The Witness yesterday, “This was the best of Pietermaritzburg.”

Hear, hear!