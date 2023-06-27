Our Viewpoint | Wagner rebellion

By Our Viewpoint

The fiasco in Russia this past weekend has once again highlighted the tricky position South Africa has placed itself in by aligning itself with Russia.

As if Vladimir Putin’s foray into Ukraine isn’t controversial enough, the fact that he now faces rebellion at home makes an alliance with him even less attractive.

The dramatic mutiny may have been averted for all intents and purposes but it is not business as usual by any means.

Putin will be licking his wounds and feeling very slighted by the undermining of the Kremlin’s power by Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin.

While during the drama it seemed that Ukraine would be granted some kind of reprieve from the Russian onslaught while Putin dealt with problems at home, analysts now fear that Putin will seek to redouble his efforts in a show of force to mitigate any perceived weaknesses.

The only thing worse than the leader of a massive country being a massive bully, is when that leader believes he has been shown up as being weak.

Putin will want to reassert himself as the most powerful person on his pitch.

While Beijing has openly shown its support for Putin following the mutiny, saying it pledges its support for Russia’s efforts in “protecting national stability”, other countries aligned to Russia are being a bit more coy.

Make no mistake, if the chips are down and Putin needs support, he will show no coyness in asking for it.

Let’s hope this is one crisis that South Africa will not be called on to intervene in.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers that it is “not a good thing to see that a nuclear power like Russia can go into a phase of instability”.

AFP quotes him as saying: “the monster that Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him.”

Indeed.