Our viewpoint | Wake-up call

The resounding victory of the IFP over the ANC in a Ward 2 by-election in Sweetwaters on Wednesday, should serve to give the ruling party a wake-up call.

The area was previously an ANC stronghold.

It was not a close-margin victory either, with IFP candidate Sibusiso Ntuli getting 2 408 votes, defeating ANC candidate Nomthandazo Khumalo who received 1 640 votes.

The state of Msunduzi’s services

As the state of Msunduzi’s services deteriorate under the ANC majority municipality, more and more people who were staunch ANC supporters will, as they feel the effects of poor service delivery, cast their hopes for a better future elsewhere.

This has already been seen in effect as the ANC dropped to below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections in this municipality.

Who can blame these voters?

The party is widely criticised for the degraded state of the city today where infrastructure its at its lowest ebb, the city is not attracting investment and residents live in a state of near perpetual frustration when dealing with the municipality on service delivery issues.

With Cyril Ramaphosa unable to lead his party at national level to stem rampant corruption, high unemployment, widespread power blackouts and service delivery failures, it is obvious that a disillusioned electorate will ditch the party they feel has failed them.

They’ll move on to another political home where they will hope their voice will be heard.

Coalition between DA and IFP

The coalition between the DA and IFP In KwaZulu-Natal could prove to be a formidable one unless the ANC ups its game on many fronts in a way that makes a practical difference to voters’ lives.

Realistically, the chances of the party doing this in current circumstances before the next elections, seem slim.

The DA also retained its seat in Ward 25, with 96% of the votes cast there going in its favour.

The eroding of the ANC’s power base in KwaZulu-Natal will most likely continue.