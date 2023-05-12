Our Viewpoint | Weak controls in municipality

By Witness Reporter

Given the number of fraud cases to pass through Msunduzi Municipality’s doors, one would expect the municipality to have a better plan in place to prevent the crime from continuing, and come up with a stringent disciplinary process to bring fraudsters to book.

The Witness yesterday reported that a former Msunduzi employee, who served as a senior clerk and acting payroll officer, had managed to swindle over R300 000 from dead and retired municipal workers.

ALSO READ | Former Msunduzi employee probed for fraud

A forensic investigation found that between May and June 2022, the employee had changed the banking details on the records of dead and retired workers and fraudulently transferred funds that were meant to go to the estates of the dead employees, into a third-party bank account.

No action against employee

However, on discovery of the indiscretions, the municipality has not been able to bring action against the employee because he resigned in November 2022.

While a case has been opened for investigation with the police, the forensic report poked holes in the “weak” controls in the pay office, saying that in May 2021, the audit committee had noted that systems-related recommendations had not been implemented.

The article further reported that a source in the audit committee had said the City leadership was “too lenient” in these cases, of which there are many that never “see the end”.

ALSO READ | Ratepayers to march to Pietermaritzburg City Hall over billing system

This is not the first time Msunduzi retirees have lost out on their pension savings due to malpractice.

In March, The Witness reported that over 100 Msunduzi retirees were living in poverty after not being paid their pension funds as the provident fund the money was kept in was liquidated.

It’s time that Msunduzi fraud-proof its systems, and pay careful attention to the integrity of those who are selected to hold important offices that deal with not only its employees’ money, but the City’s coffer.