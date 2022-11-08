Our viewpoint | Window dressing

Janice Whitelaw

Do ANC branch nomination processes still carry weight?

Under normal circumstances, the outcome of the ANC branch nomination processes ahead of the party’s December conference should give the public an indication of who will be the organisation’s next leader, should there be one.

However, the ANC branch nomination processes, which closed yesterday, have been reduced to a window-dressing exercise, with the outcome of the processes having little bearing on the voting patterns at the actual conference itself.

This is largely due to the fact that despite delegates who will vote on behalf of the branches at the conference having received their instructions from their branches, the delegates usually go on to do the opposite of what the branches instructed them to do.

While there could be a number of reasons compelling a delegate to defy their own branch, not a single one is justifiable.

It has also become an accepted fact that some delegates go on to betray their branches after being offered cash by those working with rival candidates.

Given that there are no mechanisms in place to detect how delegates voted, the branch representatives are aware that there is no way in which members of their branches would know should they decide to align themselves with the enemy.

While there is currently nothing supporting claims by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents that some delegates who voted for him in the 2017 national conference did so after being given cash, there is a lot of evidence showing that money does change hands during ANC elective conferences.

If it were not for the vote-buying practices, the outcome of the branch nomination processes, which closed yesterday, would have given the public an idea of who the next ANC president would be, come December.

However, we are all still in the dark, thanks to the undemocratic vote-buying practice.