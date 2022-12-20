Our viewpoint | World Cup

Janice Whitelaw

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is certain to be remembered for several positive happenings, judging by glowing media reports that followed the grand final in Qatar’s capital of Doha on Sunday.

Not least is the widely-held notion that the “Little Master” of Argentina, Lionel Messi (35), cemented his status as the greatest football player ever by leading his team to victory over defending champions France through a penalty shoot-out at Lusail Stadium on Sunday night.

For sure, South Africans were among the billions of excited viewers as Messi added the World Cup trophy to his great list of achievements at club level after a dramatic showdown between the South Americans and Europeans.

Having that crown in his hands helped the one-time sufferer of growth deficiency disorder shake the fear that he might only be remembered as a magical player on the club scene and not at the highest international level.

Thanks to his incredible craft, as well as that of French striker Kylian Mbappe (24) among others, an Arabian World Cup tournament that shied away from offering liquor at stadia succeeded in leaving people around the globe with a massive football hangover yesterday morning.

Not only did the competition feature the highest number of goals, but this first World Cup in the Middle East will also be remembered for having produced the first African semi-finalists in the form of Morocco in the 92-year history of the tourney.

However, South Africa again failed to qualify for the world’s biggest single-sport event, and the high quality of play on display in Qatar appeared to remind our football administrators of their shortcomings in terms of harnessing the standards of players to the required level.

This probably meant there were mixed emotions for South Africans after the extravaganza in Qatar. Going forward, there might be a repeat of this dynamic unless our officials find ways to boost our youth development projects.