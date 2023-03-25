Opinion | Lost and found

Stephanie Saville

“For there is nothing lost, that may be found, if sought.” —Edmund Spenser’s epic poem The Faerie Queene.

This week has been a game of lost and found for me.

I’m pleased to say I haven’t yet lost my marbles.

ALSO READ | May you receive all your wishes this year

In fact, weirdly, I keep finding marbles and have built up a little stash of them. In the veld, at work, in the garden — I keep stumbling across them and, after finding my umpteenth marble, I even wondered if there is some strange spiritual significance to this.

Well, at least I’m not losing them.

And, they’re fun to find.

I like polishing them up with my fingers, rubbing the soil off them, and looking at the colours in the glass.

I like the weight of them in my palm, rolling this way and that.

It can actually be quite zen contemplating a marble.

And, we could all do with some calm right now in these hurly-burly times.

But this week wasn’t about marbles for a change.

Here’s where this starts.

Cape Town trip

In 2019, the guy and I went for a lovely Cape trip.

It was a meander through the various compass points of the Cape, eastern, western and a bit of northern.

Along the way we found ourselves in Franschoek and enjoyed a wonderful day there exploring and soaking up the unique vibe of the place.

At one point we split up.

He was keener to walk around the residential area and look at gardens and quaint homes, while I wanted some slow-paced browsing and perhaps a bit of retail therapy.

It’s no good him just being bored in shops.

We happily went our own ways with plans to meet an hour or two later for lunch.

I explored the shops at my leisure, but found most of the prices far too touristy for my liking.

But, there was one shop I was drawn to which sold my kind of jewellery and there I found the tree pendant of my dreams in silver, hanging from a tasteful chain.

Like many of us, I have a thing about beautiful trees.

The Celtic tree

This one is not a Celtic tree of life enclosed in a circle. It’s just a free-standing tree and is exactly my thing.

I swallowed hard at the price, but I seldom buy myself jewellery so I paid the sum demanded.

I wore it around my neck non-stop until the Covid-19 lockdown descended and I took it off

I was going nowhere and the tree could stand down for a while.

Then months and months later, when we started going back to work, I thought about it and looked for it.

It was nowhere to be found.

I hunted high and low in my drawers, cupboards and travel bags in my room.

I have various little containers with my seldom worn earrings and costume jewellery in them and I’m pedantic about where I put what.

I found marbles, polished and pretty, but no tree.

I sometimes hang jewellery on an unused picture hook in my room and was convinced I must have left it there.

I thought it must have become unhooked somehow and been gobbled by the vacuum cleaner perhaps.

With a very, very heavy heart, I eventually gave up looking for a while, but I couldn’t really accept it was gone for good.

Every so often I’d start a frenetic search again, but all in vain.

Then after our recent Berg trip I lost my favourite pair of tweezers.

I need my special tweezers.

No other pair will do. I turned out all the travel containers, and even searched again in the bakkie.

No luck.

They too were confined to the list of lost.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t stand the feeling of misplacing anything.

It’s so frustrating because you keep going back over and over your movements in your mind trying to find it.

I also search the same places repeatedly in case I’ve missed it.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Celebrating special friendships

There’s no closure with something useful and needed and lost.

Anyhow, enter the children.

They came for the long weekend.

What a happy mom and pops!

On Monday, the child asked me for a safety pin for an item of clothing.

I can do one better, I said.

I’ll lend you a brooch.

I love brooches and have a couple of very pretty antique ones, of no value, but beautiful to me.

The truth is, I have hardly any occasion to wear them.

They’re not really in vogue are they?

Fashionistas will know better than me.

Does it even matter though if something brings you joy?

Finding the tree

I went to the box where I know they’re kept in another room, and lo and behold, there, amongst the various pins and brooches, was my tree, as beautiful as the day I bought it.

Talk about a misfile!

My joy knew no bounds.

Having found the tree, I was energised into looking through everything again for my tweezers and there in my travel bag in a secret compartment, where I swear I’d already looked, they were, nestled smugly. Yay!

My eyebrows will be less untidy in the weeks ahead!

Sadly, there are other things which I have lost and although sought, are staying hidden.

My pepper spray, the can of mozzie repellent and a creature I recently fell head over heels in love with.

On March 10, we found a baby chameleon on one of our wild dagga plants.

We watched it carefully for a week.

Each evening we’d look for it and there it would be somewhere on the shrub.

It was always a creamy off-white colour. Maybe it hadn’t the ability to change colour yet.

I don’t know.

Skinny, with big eyes, and all alone, it was a baby I immediately loved.

The problem is that the shrub it was on is right next to one of our seven birdbaths, the one our garden birds love the most.

It would be a tasty morsel for any of them.

But this skinny little darling endured.

We loved seeing it, and I said to the guy, “The day I don’t see him, I’m going to be sick with worry.”

It has been gone for days now. I even look after dark with a bright torch.

ALSO READ | Opinion | A place to restore the soul

I’ve found a lot of other happy insects on that bush, but no baby chameleon and my heart is so very sore.

The guy offered me the best comfort.

He said we’re not meant to see it.

If we don’t find the chameleon, it’s doing what chameleons are supposed to do – camouflaging.

That’s true, isn’t it.

Have you noticed how it’s getting dark earlier?

Time allocated to evening wanders in the garden after work has shrunk considerably.

I’ll be taking a bit of a break for a week or two.

Things to do, places to go, people to see.

I’ll spot you on the other side of it.

Hope you all find what you’re looking for.