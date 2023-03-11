Opinion | Open letter to Darren Goddard

Stephanie Saville

“Dear Darren Goddard

Your sentencing last week was a moment in my career that I will never forget.

My regret is that I wasn’t there in person to see it unfold and watch as you went into the cells below the court.

I was too busy at work and time didn’t allow me to be there.

ALSO READ | Updated: Goddard begins jail term

I would have liked to see your expression as it dawned on you that you’d have to start serving your sentence, locked up away from children and our society.

I would have liked to have been there to feel the atmosphere as justice was served to you.

Back in 2016, as news editor at The Witness, I was part of the team working on the stories coming out of the primary school you worked at.

If you read any of the articles, you’ll recognise my byline.

The school

The Witness has never named the school.

Other papers did, and so it became common knowledge which school you worked at.

We felt that naming the school risked identifying children who were already traumatised by your actions.

At the time, you hadn’t yet been convicted but as we learned more and more of what happened, my fear grew that the accounts from parents about what their children went through, held water.

For us, protecting any children you may have harmed was paramount.

This was a primary school that was, and still is, well-respected in our community.

It’s not a place that you’d imagine the horror of what you did there taking place.

A school is sacrosanct as a place where children should be safe.

ALSO READ | ‘At least Goddard can’t ruin any more families’

You took that notion, ripped it up and threw it in your victims’ faces. You destroyed that peace of mind for so many parents.

You were supposed to be helping those children.

They’d have been better off never meeting you.

Instead of being the adult who did his job and made a positive contribution to their lives, you profoundly harmed them.

Other child sex offenders

I’ve written about other child sex offenders in our area before.

I’ve had to come to the very uncomfortable realisation that like you did, they walk among us and hide in plain sight.

The overwhelming feeling most reasonable people have is that sexual urges can be controlled.

This should be what sets us aside from animals. We can choose to walk away instead of harming someone.

So why do intelligent people like you not control these urges and rape children and others?

The fact that you accessed child pornography is another part of this story I can’t get my head around.

It brings it home that it cannot be something that we who are repelled by this notion don’t acknowledge is a problem in our society.

If you, a man posing as someone who had children’s best interests at heart, a qualified educational psychologist, no less, wanted and had access to this, who else among us does?

Where did you get it?

What did you pay for it?

How did you know where to get it?

And is there anyone else you know here who is accessing it?

What started you on that despicable path?

How do they feel now?

Another thing that keeps coming back to me now, is how much you were supported by those in your profession.

I wonder how they feel now, those who defended you so vigorously?

Do they feel ashamed?

Are they still in touch with you or have their messages of support stopped?

Are they angry with you yet, instead of us, the media?

I was personally regularly scolded by people who believed you were an innocent, God-fearing man.

Me, the big bad journalist who had helped ruin an innocent man’s reputation by reporting on what happened.

An educational psychologist friend of yours, and a man I had known personally before, wrote this to me in an e-mail after one of my stories was published:

Over the next few months the impression that one of their staff is guilty of rape will affect every interpersonal encounter between parents, teachers and children at the school in question. Learning will suffer, the credibility of the school will decline in the eyes of the parent community, the staff will be divided … and a young accused’s personal and professional life may suffer, potential, irreparable damage.

I think we can now agree that you did this on your own.

Your pal shooting the messenger, hey?

Other teachers at the school, very senior ones included, also professed their enormous disgust that anyone had dared make these accusations against you.

ALSO READ | Goddard case: ‘Justice took a long time’

Some even went to your court appearances to support you and spoke your “truth” wherever they could.

It’s clear many of them really believed you were innocent and that this was a major injustice against you.

In a story I wrote then, I said: “The father also claimed that it has now emerged that his son had opened up to a male teacher about the abuse previously, but the teacher had told him, ‘No, you’re lying!’”

How badly these teachers failed the children!

Or were they just in complete denial that one of their own, in their nice middle-class school in the suburbs, could have been the monster in their midst?

Another story I did years ago, concerned a man who had been told he could not work with children after he was convicted of molesting a child.

I confronted him at the home school he was running for children.

There were no red flags when the parents of the children employed him to teach their children.

Paedophiles like you are often wily.

They sometimes seek out work where they’ll be in contact with children.

You’d know about this.

You have an appeal coming up.

It’s not out of the realms of possibility that you may walk among us again.

If you do find yourself on the job market again, you’d best find a new profession.

Last I heard, that other man who I confronted at the school he was working at, was working at a funeral parlour.

Just saying.

From, Stephanie.

Happy weekend everyone else.