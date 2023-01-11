Our Viewpoint | Building on top of vital infrastructure

Witness Reporter

Yesterday’s lead story in the newspaper highlighted a massive problem with the disregard for town planning regulations around our city.

We wrote about the fact that many houses have been built on top of a main water pipeline in ward 1.

In one instance recently, when a pipe burst under a house, water bubbled up underneath it. Luckily, the repair could be done without part of the home having to be demolished, and the damage done by the water coming up under the dining room was relatively minimal.

ALSO READ | Burst pipe under Mpumuza home causes widespread water outage

A house built over municipal pipes in Kwa-Mpumuza outside Pietermaritzburg has caused communities surrounding Edendale to be without water for more than eight days after a pipe burst. On Monday morning, Msunduzi water started digging underneath the house to reconnect pipes. Photo: Nwabiso Dlamini

It is not impossible that in future cases where pipe bursts occur underneath a home, parts of it may have to be knocked down to allow access for the repair work to be done.

The land the homes are built on in Ward 1 was sold off by local izinduna.

Despite the presence of yellow beacons indicating where the water pipe runs, construction was allowed to take place on top of it.

The homeowner we interviewed, who acquired the land in 1999, said that no one had told him there was a pipe on the site he was sold.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi’s infrastructure boss promises big changes

While the original home was a mud house, he has since added to it and renovated it into a formal brick house, clearly at considerable expense to him.

If this house were to be damaged by water or because of repairs having to be carried out on the pipe, who would compensate him?

When land under Ingonyama is sold by izinduna, they should make sure that it is suitable for the construction of a home.

There should also be some measure of inspection done by either Ingonyama Trust officials or local authorities to ensure that vital infrastructure is not compromised by the erection of structures.

Over 23 years later, no one had done this. This is one example only. How many more are there?