‘Domoroza’ has no place in isiZulu

Domoroza and other variations of the word are used interchangeably to mean “crazy” or “stupid”.

However, I think the English word that best describes it is the equally offensive “retarded”.

Back in the day, “mental retardation” was a medical term used to describe someone with a learning disability; flowing from that people with this impairment were referred to as “retards”, which later spiralled out into an offensive word to describe someone with a learning disability.

In 2013, the United States of America’s Social Security Administration agency officially replaced the term “mental retardation” with “intellectual disability” for use in all medical records. The agency did this in recognition of how offensive the word had become and did not want to impose further harm on people with learning disabilities.

While domoroza is not a medical term, the word is derived from the name of a school for special needs children. Yes, the word to describe a crazy or stupid person was derived from a public school helping children with disabilities.

Popular Durban-born artists, Thandeka “TDK Macasette” Mkhwanazi and Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane both have songs titled Domoroza.

While the context in which they use the word is not clear from their songs, I can assure you it is not to raise awareness over the underfunding of public special needs schools.

In an interview with an entertainment blog, Mkhwanazi was asked what domoroza means and responded: “Domoroza means acting stupid, acting funny, having fun, being yourself,” she said.

To be fair, I doubt Mkhwanazi meant any harm and I can assure you she’s not the only artist or person who has used this word without knowing the offensive connotations behind it as I’ve come to realise whenever I call someone out on using the word.

Even for myself, this realisation came by chance. I attended Wingen Heights High School in Shallcross, which is a suburb near Chatsworth.

One day, due to a service delivery protest, and the rerouting of a bus, I got to see the school and make the connection. Also, shocking to me was the number of school children on our bus who attended the school.



In my fleeting interactions with some of them in a packed school bus, I never would have picked any of them to be attending a special needs school. While they integrated seamlessly with other pupils on that bus, I cannot imagine the pang of pain and shame they must have felt and probably continue to feel when someone uses the word domoroza in a negative connotation.



If you went to a public school as I did, there’s a good chance you’ve come across pupils with undiagnosed learning disabilities and one would know that the school community is not particularly kind or helpful to them.

Schools for special needs children are an integral part of our society because not every person requires formal education.

In one of his books, the billionaire Richard Branson talks about his struggle with dyslexia and how that made him “the dumbest person in school”.

Branson dropped out of school at 15 to focus on his strength, which was sales. You can imagine how different Branson’s fortunes would have been if he were born a black and impoverished child in a South African township.

There’s a very good chance he’d be one of those students who repeated grades endlessly and ended up being the butt of jokes for teachers and pupils before eventually dropping out and choosing a less desirable life as a means for survival.

Pupils who go to special needs schools are actively trying to better themselves in a world that is constantly cruel to them.

SA has a long way to go with how we treat people with special needs (cough, Life Esidimeni, cough) but we can slightly narrow that gap by retiring this derogatory term.

• Thabiso Goba is a senior journalist at The Witness.