Feeling the madness in the Zuma game

Nicola Jones

One of my favourite conversations in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland takes place between Alice and the Cheshire Cat, and it goes like this: “But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked.

“Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”

“How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice. “You must be,” said the Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.” Watching Monday’s court proceedings, I felt the madness quite considerably.

Seeing former president Jacob Zuma suddenly appear with a heavyweight entourage after years of not being in a courtroom was a bit like Carl Niehaus appearing in a postmodern production of Alice as the Mad Hatter, and whipping Zuma out of a beret.

Zuma has accused state advocate Billy Downer and News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan of, put simply, Behaving Very Badly.

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 10: Karyn Maughan at Pietermaritzburg High Court on October 10, 2022 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales are facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Remember, Zuma has been after Downer for years, and in his most recent attack, alleges that documents were “leaked” in contravention of section 41(6) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

This, over a doctor’s letter stating that Zuma was suffering the after-effects of a “traumatic injury” — not exactly detailed medical information, and all linked to corruption charges. Be that as it may, Zuma is pursuing private prosecution.

Zuma’s supporters for the day included his daughter and entrepreneur Duduzile, in a nifty dark outfit emblazoned with: “My soul mate is black”, across her chest; former SAA director Dudu Myeni (of whom Judge Ronel Tolmay in 2020 said: “a lifelong delinquency order is appropriate … [she] is not a fit and proper person to be appointed as a director of any company, let alone a SOE”); Siboniso Duma (ANC KZN chair); Nomagugu Simelane (KZN Health MEC); Nthuthuko Mahlaba (ANC KZN PEC); and Super Zuma (former ANC provincial secretary).

Apart from the usual script, he told his supporters that now that he is a free man, he is “ready for whatever…this is because I can see that the struggle is not yet over. We have to take it forward, and I am very happy about that.

And one cannot forget the presence of Niehaus and Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, who filmed in court , conversations between Downer, Maughan and their lawyer.

No one did a thing. Adding to the mania was controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, who has pledged a minimum of R500000 to help Zuma foot the costs for the private prosecution.

So the cameras rolled, and the court decided to postpone the private prosecution to February 2, 2023, with Downer and Maughan’s applications to have the prosecution struck down, postponed to December 8 and 9.

Things moved outside and Zuma made his first public appearance in 15 months.

“Even when I speak politics, I say it as it is. I was standing for the truth.

“The days are coming when I shall speak my piece. I spoke a bit over the past few days, but I will speak some more. I still have a lot to do. When I see that there are problems, I will address them,” Zuma reportedly said.

The octogenarian then finished with his trademark Umshini wami, allegedly “Bring me my machine gun”, Zuma supporters remain clear there are no threats of violence involved.

You see, it could be argued that a “machine” can refer to a vacuum cleaner (although if so, it must be a pretty dud vacuum as not much dirt appears to have been cleaned out of the ANC). But I digress.

Dudu Myeni and Duduzile Zuma during the private prosecution matter against Adv Billy Downer and News24 Journalist Karyn Maughan at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on October 10, 2022 in Pietermaritzburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The media has played up the private prosecution as being an attack on press freedom. News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said that Monday was “the day a democratically elected president charged a journalist in a criminal court for doing her job…This is the architect of state capture trying to divert attention from his own misdemeanours”, and “Zuma vs Maughan: Media freedom goes on trial”.

I support press freedom and I sympathise with Maughan, who is being harassed for simply doing her

job. But Zuma and the Gang, although disliking the media, are not trying to silence them in this round of court time-wasting. It is Downer whom they want and Maughan is the means to Downer.

It’s all a bit futile. If Maughan would or could testify, or if Zuma could prove, that she had private information facilitated by or derived from Downer, then Downer could, perhaps, be found guilty.

I’m no legal expert, but I don’t see how this could occur in a private prosecution. To me, Zuma is still playing games, and the next instalment of the show will occur in that jolly season of pantomimes, December. Don’t forget to book your tickets.

• Nicola Jones is an associate professor in the UKZN Media Visual Arts and Drama Department.