I have some questions of my own

Stephanie Saville

I’m a journalist and as such, I’ve spent much of my life trying to help answer other people’s questions.

For instance, who killed so and so, why are the lights off again, why’s Mr X’s water bill so high, what were the actual qualifications of the dodgy person appointed to such and such lofty position, or even, what time is the rugby on, and so on.

But, in answering everyone else’s, I seldom get the chance to ask my own. So, today I’m doing just that, all in the name of research for my column.

I’m starting on a big one.

When it comes to undies, I’m a Woolies girl. I’m not endorsing them. I’ve had some knickers that have frayed earlier than I would have liked, but I like the styles they carry. No fuss, no frills.

But, in shock and horror, the other day I went there to get a half-slip (men, ask your better half or friends if you don’t understand) and although I looked low and high, I couldn’t find any.

I’d also tried some months before in vain, but assumed they were just low on supplies or something.

So, I sought out the young sales assistant and presented my problem to her. “Oh, we don’t stock them anymore,” she said, not realising the bombshell that her words presented to my world.

“What?! Why not,” I asked, undisguised panic etched on my face.

“Well, women don’t wear them anymore.

“Are you serious?” I blurted out. (No one had told me this! That was one press release that I missed. Perhaps I was on leave the day it came through?)

“Well, why not?” I asked.

“I don’t know,” was her response.

“But, do you wear them?” I asked.

“No,” was the answer, accompanied by a giggle.

But what about those of us who do, who prefer not to have a back-lit silhouette of our legs visible to all and sundry? It’s not like cotton frocks have become less see-through or anything. It was too much to absorb, frankly.

I dashed off a press query to Woolies. I kept hoping that the whole discombobulating episode was a misunderstanding, or that there was just a shortage of elastic or lace or something. Their reply landed like a lead anvil in my inbox.

It is correct that the demand for half-slips has been on a decline for a couple of seasons now. With innovation, customers have now a variety of products to choose from, for example, they are choosing more versatile products, items that can be worn under both dresses and pants hence the reduced demand. I hope this provides clarity.

That’s that then. I shall have to nurse my worn half-slips most carefully ’til my dying days. I’ll let you know when I’m out of mourning.

Then, I need to know why the massive block of extra mature cheddar cheese I bought was a crumbly, gritty mess.

So, I called the customer care line for the product concerned and got hold of a very nice young man.

Where did you buy it? he asked. Eish. It was either at one store or another. I’ve thrown the slip away but I know I went to two grocery shops the week I bought it.

Well, he said the crumbly texture is either a result of the product being frozen and defrosted or from it not being stored at the required temperature (load shedding perhaps?).

With all good conscience, I can’t blame the cheese factory for that. Thanks, Eskom. I’ll just blame you.

Next query. I love a particular brand of soap, and seeing it in cardboard rather than a plastic wrapper, I splashed out and bought a couple of bars to save on my carbon footprint and all that.

But when I popped it out of the box in time for my shower later, it was wrapped in plastic underneath the cardboard box. Oh, come on! Why would the manufacturers assault the environment like that?

I don’t need my soap to be double-wrapped. My email asking why it is is yet to be returned.

And why must cardboard tissue boxes now have plastic sheets inserted into them to guide the tissues out?

I don’t care if I have messy tissues. I just want to lighten the plastics load (no response to my email there yet either).

Then, coming back to the once-wonderful traffic officers on the side of the road at the Willowton and Dr Chota Motala roads intersections. They’ve fallen a peg or two in my books. Why are they now assisting taxi drivers to perform illegal activities?

Picture the scene: Taxi drivers coming towards town, stop in the lane meant for drivers turning right into Woodlands Road.

There, in the middle of the busy road, they let pupils from Forest Hill school disembark.

The traffic officer, instead of making the taxi driver turn into Woodlands Road and drop the children safely, just escorts the children across the rest of the road.

Now, this is kind of him, but isn’t he encouraging this driving bad behaviour and the risk to the children?

They also allow the beggar at the robots to walk right into the centre of the intersection to beg while cars are waiting to turn across the intersection. Erm … jaywalking.

It’s so dangerous. Also, I wondered, are traffic officers allowed to be constantly checking their phones while on duty? Surely they should rather be looking at the traffic?

So, I popped off a media query to the city and they agreed that no, indeed, they should not be allowing taxis to drop children in the middle of the road.

“The supervisor will investigate to remedy same.” Good.

They said beggars are also not allowed to beg in the middle of the road. “Traffic officials do chase them away and explain to them the dangers that they are posing to themselves and motorists.”

Well, sometimes maybe …

And, I knew it, they added that law enforcement is not allowed to be on their phones while on duty. “If seen, they should be reported to the department with evidence.”

There we have it.

I feel a whole lot better that some of my questions are answered now.

Stay the safe and happy weekend, you lot.

• Stephanie Saville is editor of The Witness.