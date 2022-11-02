Let them be carefree years

Sharika Regchand

Over 920 000 pupils will write the National Senior Certificate Examinations while 13 875 are expected to write the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams this year in the country.

The end of the exams will mark the end of 12 years of schooling. As usual the cream of the crop, the outstanding performers, will get to study at the most prestigious tertiary institutions in South Africa and abroad.

Some will be able to afford the costs of these expensive institutions while others will get scholarships, bursaries or make a plan.

Then come the pupils without straight A’s. Many of them will also get into tertiary institutions or study from home, some may even start their own businesses while others will find jobs.

What will the rest of them do next year, join the ranks of the unemployed? It’s daunting writing exams, not just for matric pupils but for pupils in other grades as well.

My son is writing tests at the moment. The day before he was supposed to write his English paper, is the day he told us he was going to start writing exams.

That evening we sent him to study and I told him he needs to ask his teacher to give him a timetable of what he is writing and when.

Later, when his father asked him if he knew his work, he burst out crying. I was in another room at the time. Asked why, my son’s response was “What if I fail?”

My heart sank. His father told him that if he studied he had nothing to worry about and that he must not be nervous before writing his exams.

He also told him that he has passed all his subjects throughout the year, and did very well in many of his subjects so it stood to reason that he will pass if he works hard.

He also told him that he must try his very best and if he fails it does not matter, we will still love him as much as we do and that it’s not the end of the world. His father explained that he should not be fearful.

Being in school should be the most carefree time of one’s life, before adulthood and all the responsibilities that come with it. I know people who worked very hard throughout their school lives, went to university, got excellent results, good qualifications, but for some reason could not find jobs in their respective fields.

The next day, he told us he was doing assessments and that his exams have not yet started. The incident got me thinking about how much pressure children are under to pass tests and exams.

The stigma attached to having to repeat a grade hangs over so many schoolgoers. Many of them want to do well to please their parents, family and friends.

They start believing that life is all about excelling in academics and sports in school so that they can become successful in life and people will look up to them.

I believe that children should rather be taught to enjoy school and learning, and to do the best that they can do and be.

I also know people who got into the careers they always dreamt of, but then decided it was not for them.

Every year, when the matric results come out, there are tragic stories of youngsters who try to take their own lives.

The pressure and psychological effect that failing has on some people become just too much.

Failing exams is not the end of the world.

It does not determine the person who you are going to become. We all learn from our experiences and what we go through in life, which tends to shape our thinking and make us stronger.

As parents, let’s not be too hard on our children and cause them to live in fear of failing to live up to certain expectations.

• Sharika Regchand is the news editor at The Witness.